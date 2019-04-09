“A lot of times people talk about being a voice for the voiceless but the voiceless don’t need someone else to speak for them - the voiceless need a microphone,” Reyes said. “We are the generation that really hasn’t seen what American prosperity is. We’re over-burdened with school debt and then we worry about building wealth and buying property, so how can our issues be at the table if no one from our community is at the table?”