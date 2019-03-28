Christ Church’s steeple dates back to 1754, and at 196 ft. high, was the tallest structure in America for more than 50 years after its completion.

The steeple has been reinforced and restored over the years, including repairs made after a lightning strike in 1908 destroyed the spire. The structure has settled over the years, and is now 22 inches out of plumb.

A steel structure was installed in 1986 between the tower and base of the loggia to transfer the weight of the spire directly to the mason ry tower.

Continuing restoration projects propose to strengthen the 1986 steel structure, replace areas of rotting wood supports, add structural reinforcement, and update safety and fire systems.