An application for a demolition permit has been filed to take down the old Chinese Cultural Center in the heart of Chinatown, according to the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corp.
The agency has started a petition that asks the city to block the destruction of what has long been a neighborhood landmark. More than 2,300 have signed.
The building, noted for its traditional Chinese accents and grand doorway, stands just north of the Chinatown gate on 10th Street.
Though vacant for some years, in the 1950s and afterward it was a hub of Chinatown life, the place where dignitaries met and grand New Year’s banquets were thrown.
It was not immediately clear who owns the building or why it would be razed.
Chinatown has long struggled to keep itself intact, with government and business projects like the Vine Expressway and the old Gallery mall biting off chunks of the neighborhood. At one point, an area bordering Chinatown was to be the site of what became Citizens Bank Park, which sparked wide objections from the people who live there.