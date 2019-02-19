A 27-year-old Philadelphia man who worked at a suburban pediatric center pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to possessing and distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain announced.
From 2015 until his arrest last year, Cameron Carlucci amassed more than 56,000 images and videos of mainly prepubescent boys, including infants, being sexually abused, McSwain said.
During this time, Carlucci worked as a medical technician at Valley Pediatrics in Warminster. He falsified his job application by denying his criminal background, which included a 2011 Pennsylvania conviction for possession of obscene materials, McSwain said.
Carlucci faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison with a possible maximum of life.