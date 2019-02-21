A 4-year-old boy was killed when a glass-framed photo fell from a wall at his family’s North Philadelphia home, spraying the room with shards that struck him in the abdomen, police said.
The freak accident happened Wednesday afternoon on the second floor of a rowhouse in the 3200 block of North Reese Street.
The boy, Adrian Ortega, was playing with his two sisters just before 4 p.m. when the frame fell, police said. It’s unclear what caused it to fall.
Adrian’s mother, Amanda Velez, told NBC10 Thursday that she was using the bathroom when she heard glass shatter and heard her 2-year-old daughter scream.
Velez told the station that she picked up her son and a shard of glass fell to the floor.
"I lift him up and I saw blood," she told the station.
Velez took Adrian to St. Christopher’s Hospital, where he died around 5 p.m., police said.
“They tried to do everything,” she told NBC10. “They said they were trying to stabilize him, so he could go to the surgery room. But he wasn’t strong enough.”
Authorities say no charges have been filed, but the accident remains under investigation.
This article contains information from the Associated Press.