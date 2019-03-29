Atlantic City has settled for $700,000 a lawsuit filed by a New York man alleging he was brutally attacked and knocked unconscious by city police in 2012, the lawyer for the man confirmed on Friday.
Charlie Harrison, 58, sued the city in federal court in 2014 alleging that he was beaten and kicked by officers and mauled by a K-9 dog during a traffic stop, according to the original complaint. A court filing shows that the case was about to go before a jury on Thursday when the lawyers reported that they had settled. The jurors were excused.
Jennifer Bonjean, Harrison’s lawyer, confirmed the settlement amount in an email.
Lawyers for the city could not be reached Friday for comment.
William E. Cook, who represented the officers, said he was not authorized to comment.
The lawsuit named as defendants Michael Oldroyd, Anthony Alosi, Michelle Clark, Rebecca Seabrook, Bounthamal Thavisack, who were the officers involved, and Dr. Brian Acunto, who treated Harrison at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, and the city.
The complaint alleged that Nov. 13, 2012, Harrison was gambling at the Atlantic City Casino and Hotel when he was asked by security to leave. After he left, security called police and provided a described of him and his black Mercedes.
Around 2 a.m., city police stopped Harrison in his Mercedes near Virginia and Pacific Avenues. The complaint said Harrison was ordered by police to exit his vehicle and he complied. He was not resisting arrest or committing a crime when the officers allegedly began to attack him, according to the complaint.
Harrison was taken to the hospital with significant injuries, the complaint said, but was not admitted for the care he needed because he was in police custody. The suit alleged that the hospital had a history of providing substandard care to people in police custody.
The doctor and the hospital were dismissed as defendants in 2015.