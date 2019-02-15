Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania are among the dozens of states, cities, and counties that have filed more than a half dozen lawsuits to prevent inclusion of the question. The governments fear that including the inquiry about citizenship will scare their residents and deter them from completing the questionnaires, the results of which determine how the federal government distributes hundreds of billions of dollars in funding. Population counts from the census also determine the allocation of seats in the U.S. House and the boundaries of voting districts.