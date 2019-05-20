Police in Delaware County on Sunday were investigating the vandalism of a Roman Catholic church in Swarthmore, Ridley Township.
Shortly after 9 a.m., a man discovered the three glass front doors of Notre Dame de Lourdes church had been spray-painted with the slogan: “You do not have the right to decide what people can do, #ProChoice.” A side brick wall of the church was also tagged with “#ProChoice.”
The man alerted the church pastor, Father Joseph Devlin, who reported the vandalism. The principal at the adjacent church school accessed security video of the vandalism in progress and handed it over to investigators. Parishioners removed the graffiti by late afternoon.