Thank you for all of your name suggestions on our Pennsylvania Capitol Police Facebook page! From the more than 1,000 ideas, the five finalists were Cappy, Penny, Hanna, Blue, and River. From those options, our newest team member clearly liked the name "Cappy" the best.🐕🐾 Cappy (or a version of the word 'Capitol') was one of the names that were suggested the most, and we're thrilled to announce that as the winning entry! Cappy's official title is 'Community Service Dog' and she will be assigned to community relations and recruitment efforts, so look for her to be all over the Central Pennsylvania area in the coming months. We're thrilled to have her join our ranks. Be sure to visit our Facebook page to stay tuned to see all the wonderful things that Cappy will be doing. And thanks again for all of your support! PS - Congratulations to Trisha for being the first one to suggest Cappy's new name (in its current spelling) in the comments section of our Facebook page.