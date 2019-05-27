Like last year’s report, the new one shows that breast cancer prompted the most oncology surgeries statewide, with 11,549 operations at 137 hospitals and outpatient centers. Only 10 of these facilities, or about 7 percent, had low breast surgery volumes, defined as doing just one or two operations in a year. At the other extreme, stomach cancer patients had 319 surgeries at 57 hospitals, and 44 percent of the centers had low volumes — a smaller fraction than the previous year.