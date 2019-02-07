A 66-year-old man was charged with a bias crime after allegedly stabbing a man in Camden on Tuesday, police said.
Rocky Kowalczyk had just been kicked off a bus for an undisclosed reason when he got into a dispute with the victim and stabbed him shortly after 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of South Broadway, police said. After the assault, Kowalczyk followed the victim and a witness and directed racial slurs at them, police said.
Kowalczyk was arrested a short time later near Broadway and Morgan Boulevard. He was charged with criminal attempted homicide, bias intimidation, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. The victim was treated at Cooper University Hospital.