A police car responding to a call struck and killed a 17-year-old girl in Camden, officials said.
Authorities said the Camden County Police patrol car had it lights on when it hit the teenage pedestrian at East State Street and Harrison Avenue in East Camden about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating the incident, did not disclose the nature of the call to which the officer driving the police cruiser was responding.
The names of the teenager and the officer driving the patrol car have not been released. The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
Further details about the circumstances of the crash, including the type of call the officer was responding to, weren’t released.