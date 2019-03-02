Eastbound lanes on the Schuylkill Expressway were closed Friday night after a bus carrying lacrosse players from Virginia caught on fire.
No injuries were reported, and everyone aboard the bus, which had been carrying students from Southern Virginia University, safely evacuated. One of the students tweeted that they had arranged to stay at a hotel for the night.
Video of the fire recorded by Dominic King, one of the passengers, showed the bus engulfed by the flames.
There was no immediate word on when the eastbound lanes would reopen or what caused the fire.