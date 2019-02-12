A body found Saturday in a Burlington County park was identified as a 56-year-old man who went missing from a group home in November and his death was ruled an accident, authorities said Monday.
Joseph Brockington disappeared from the group home in Eastampton on Nov. 1 along with Juan Garcia, 58. Garcia was still missing late Monday.
Burlington County Medical Examiner Ian Hood determined that Brockington’s cause of death was hypothermia. Brockington’s body was found in Smithville Park in Eastampton.