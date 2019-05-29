The jury found that county officials had acted with reckless disregard or indifference in disseminating protected criminal-history information on about 67,000 people on its Inmate Lookup Tool from 2011 to June 2013. The panel awarded $1,000 to each of the roughly 67,000 potential members in the class, which represented the approximate number of people who had been booked into the county jail from 1938 to 2013.