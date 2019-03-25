Two motorcyclists were killed Sunday afternoon when their vehicles collided with a pickup truck near a Bucks County high school, authorities said.
The driver of the Ford F-350 struck the two motorcycles near Palisades High School in Nockamixon Township, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.
The truck’s female driver and a male passenger were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where their condition was not available Sunday night, Branosky said.
It was too early to tell how the three-vehicle crash occurred, he said. Police did not immediately release the identities of those involved.