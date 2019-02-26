Authorities were investigating the deaths of four people whose bodies were found late Monday afternoon in a Bucks County apartment.
Shortly before 5 p.m., police were asked to make a wellness check at the Robert Morris Apartments at 200 W. Bridge St. in Morrisville, said Jim O’Malley, spokesman for Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub.
They found the bodies of one male and three females inside one of the two bedrooms in the first-floor unit, O’Malley said. How the people died was under investigation, O’Malley said.
Two females were found alive and transported to a hospital, O’Malley said. Their conditions were not immediately available.
O’Malley did not know the ages of the people found dead, but said police had made notifications to some parents of the deceased.
A hazmat unit had been called to the apartments early in the investigation but subsequently left the scene, O’Malley said.
Police were expected to release more information later Monday night.