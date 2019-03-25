There’s a baseball connection to the song “5 Mujeres.” It’s by former Dominican MLB player José Reyes — now known in his urban music career as La Melaza — and Lírico En La Casa. Posted Friday, their YouTube video has drawn 365,000 views to date. On Instagram, José Reyes La Melaza (@lamelaza_7) reposted Segura’s story and has been viewed 211,000 times with almost 700 comments, in Spanish, English and Spanglish.