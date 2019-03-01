The Inquirer analysis estimates that only 45 percent of Harper’s salary would be subject to the Philadelphia wage tax if he didn’t live in the city; Brian J. Woods, of Geier Asset Management Inc., who was Brad Lidge’s accountant, told the Inquirer in 2009 that Phillies’ players pay wage taxes on roughly that portion of their salaries. The analysis also assumes that the city’s wage tax rates for both residents and non residents will continue to decrease over the next 13 years at the same rate it is set to decrease in the city’s current five-year plan.