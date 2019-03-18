The Broadway hits Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Come from Away, The Spongebob Musical, Hello, Dolly!, and The Band’s Visit will all make their local premieres in the 2019-20 Broadway Philadelphia season, part of a busy slate of touring shows that the Kimmel Center and the Schubert Organization announced Monday.
The 2019-20 lineup starts in October, includes 14 productions, and is “one of the most diverse seasons we’ve ever showcased,” said Kimmel Center president and CEO Anne Ewers. Season-ticket packages are on sale now at kimmelcenter.org/broadway1920. Single tickets for individual productions will be available at a later date.
And, no, there is no word yet on single-ticket sales for Hamilton, which will wrap up the 2018-19 Broadway Philadelphia season Aug. 27-Nov. 17 at the Forrest Theatre.
The Kimmel continues to advise patrons to steer clear of internet sites claiming to sell non-subscription tickets for Hamilton’s Philadelphia run. Subscription sales for Hamilton have closed, and no single-show tickets are available yet. (But they will be at some point — stay tuned.)
“There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced and in some cases fraudulent [Hamilton] tickets,” the Kimmel said in a statement. When the real Hamilton tickets go on sale, kimmelcenter.org and telecharge.com will be the two official sale sites.
The 2018-19 Broadway Philadelphia season will open Oct. 18 at the Merriam Theater with a short return engagement of Rent, which sold out its Philadelphia shows this month. The rest of the season looks like this:
- Come from Away, Oct. 22-Nov. 3, Academy of Music.
- Mean Girls, Nov. 19-Dec. 1, Academy of Music.
- The Spongebob Musical, Dec. 3-Dec. 15, Forrest Theatre.
- Cirque Dreams: Holidaze, Dec. 26-29, Merriam Theater.
- The Band’s Visit, Jan. 7-Jan. 19, 2020, Academy of Music.
- Riverdance, Jan. 21-26, 2020, Merriam Theater.
- Hello, Dolly!, Feb. 18-March 1, 2020, Academy of Music.
- Les Misérables, March 17-29, 2020, Academy of Music.
- Jesus Christ Superstar, April 7-12, 2020, Academy of Music.
- Dear Evan Hansen, April 7-May 3, 2020, Forrest Theatre.
- Waitress, May 12-17, 2020, Merriam Theater.
- Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, June 2-7, 2020, Academy of Music.
- Escape to Margaritaville, June 16-28, 2020, Academy of Music.
Frances Egler, senior director of programming and presentations at the Kimmel, curates the Broadway season. She said the 2019-20 offerings reflect the broadening scope and variety of contemporary theater.
"It ranges from shows that started from humble beginnings and went on to huge Broadway success, such as The Band’s Visit and Dear Evan Hansen, to Mean Girls, a revisit of Les Misérables, and a relaunch of Hello, Dolly!” she said. “It’s also people rediscovering the fun of live performance.”