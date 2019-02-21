Detectives were investigating the death Wednesday afternoon of a 4-year-old boy in North Philadelphia, police said.
Police were notified by St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children that the boy had been brought to the emergency room by family members with a wound to his midsection, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. He was pronounced dead at 3:46 p.m.
“We’re not sure at this time what happened to this 4-year-old,” Small said.
Police were told by the family that the boy was injured in some type of accident involving broken glass at their home in the 3200 block of North Reese Street, Small said.