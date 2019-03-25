While this month’s 737 Max grounding was a minor inconvenience for travelers, airline insiders say it created more chaos behind the scenes. American Airlines and Southwest, which operate the aircraft, scrambled to rebook passengers during spring break, one of the busiest travel times of the year. Most FAA airworthiness actions are so minor that they barely register with the flying public. And if not for the deadly crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 that ultimately prompted the FAA’s action, this one might have escaped the glare of the media spotlight.