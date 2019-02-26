About: Born in 1851 in Maryland to a free mother and an enslaved father, Charles Albert Tindley came to Philadelphia after the Civil War. He worked as the janitor at Calvary Methodist Church before training as a minister and becoming pastor of the same church in 1902. Home to a congregation of roughly 10,000 by the 1920s, the church had to be expanded in 1923; Tindley directed architects to build a large auditorium with a massive pipe organ. The church was renamed Tindley Temple in 1927. He presided over it until his death in 1933. Tindley was also a well-known composer of gospel standards, including “Stand by Me," “When the Morning Comes,” and the precursor to “We Shall Overcome.”