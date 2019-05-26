View this post on Instagram

BQ’S BACK BABY, and it’s time for a day at the dump! Gulls are most numerous in Pennsylvania in winter, and although they often congregate in farm fields and bodies of water, they are most numerous at landfills! The larger the flock, the more likely you are to see less common and even rare species. So we went on a tour of the Waste Management facility in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania to practice our gull ID skills and see what we could find!