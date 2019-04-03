WASHINGTON — Bill and Hillary Clinton are coming to Philadelphia, for an event with an unusual guest: former Eagles cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha.
Former president Bill Clinton announced the April 13 event on Twitter, as part of a tour that includes other “conversations with” the likes of actor Ben Stiller, television personality Star Jones and longtime Democratic strategist Paul Begala.
The grouping immediately drew eye rolls on Twitter, and cracks about Asomugha’s reported habit of eating alone in his car while with the Eagles.
Asomugha, now an actor, joined the Eagles as a prized free agent in 2011, but after arriving with Pro Bowl credentials he muddled through two disappointing seasons and is widely remembered as a bust in Philadelphia.
“No two people have wasted more money in the Philly media market than HRC and Asomugha," one political source texted.
Hillary Clinton invested massive resources in Philadelphia as the Democratic presidential candidate in 2016, including holding a huge rally the night before Election Day, but lost Pennsylvania, helping tip the election to President Donald Trump.
Tickets for sale online range from $52 to $749.95 for a VIP meet and greet package.