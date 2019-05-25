It is possible to use the incredible restrooms at the Barnes Museum without paying admission, but you may be asked some questions by security people and ticket-sellers. They’re in the lower level near the gift shop, so you could tell them you’re there for some merch. (Or you could awkwardly tell them you’re “waiting for a friend” and then, when you leave without going into the museum, telling them your “friend” is actually “at the other art museum.”)