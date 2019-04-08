Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will swing through Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan this weekend, his campaign said, as he seeks to make the case that he is the Democratic presidential candidate best positioned to win back battleground states that helped deliver Donald Trump the presidency.
The Sanders’ campaign announcement Monday is the latest sign that in addition to trying to win the battle of ideas in the Democratic primary, the Democratic candidates believe they must show they can beat Trump in 2020.
Polls show primary voters place a higher priority on beating Trump than on ideological purity.
Sanders is to hold a rally in Pittsburgh on Sunday, following trips to Madison, Wis. and Warren, Michigan. The Pittsburgh event is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Schenley Plaza, 4100 Forbes Ave., near the University of Pittsburgh campus.
“Sanders will deliver a message focused on fighting against unfair trade deals that undermine workers wages and enrich CEOs, rebuilding and strengthening unions and guaranteeing health care as a right to all with Medicare for All,” the campaign said.
With a devoted following he gathered running against Hillary Clinton in 2016, Sanders has already raised $18 million in the first six weeks of his presidential campaign this cycle, far outpacing his rivals.
Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman who lost a close Senate race to Ted Cruz, made a campaign stop in State College last month.