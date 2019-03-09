A 67-year-old Bellmawr man was charged Friday with possession of child pornography, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Bellmawr Police Department.
In a joint statement, Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo and Bellmawr Police Chief William Walsh said county detectives and federal Department Homeland Security officers on Friday “conducted a knock and talk” at Paul Howard’s home on the 100 block of Worthington Avenue and located a digital device that was confiscated to be analyzed.
Officials said Howard was processed at the Bellmawr police station and released on a summons.