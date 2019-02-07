Pennsylvania, according to the Brewers Association, makes the most beer in the nation, at 3.7 million barrels annually, and only five states have more than its 282 craft breweries. Some brewers, like Yards of Philadelphia, Tröegs of Hershey, and Appalachian Brewing Co. of Mechanicsburg, are widely distributed, with large brewpubs. Rusty Rail is rapidly expanding, pushing its beers into Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Rusty Rail brewed 1,000 barrels in 2015, its opening year, and 5,000 barrels last year. After pouring millions of dollars into the husk of the century-old Mifflinburg Body Co., the brewer is trying to draw in beer enthusiasts who will travel far and wide for a pint.