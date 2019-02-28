Most area rugs can take a little splashing now and then, if allowed to dry. Shop with this in mind, and ask yourself a lot of questions. If you have a hardworking bathroom that does see a lot of action, avoid carpet and consider an area rug designed especially for the outdoors. These rugs are made to hold up to the elements, will be more durable than most other rugs, and may be less likely to grow mold and mildew. Some are even reversible. For all of these reasons, outdoor rugs could work just as well for kitchens, laundry rooms, entryways, or basements. An indoor/outdoor rug might not be quite as plush as a more traditional area rug, but it will still be softer and warmer than tile or wood flooring. And these days, there are so many designs available that you’re sure to find one you love.