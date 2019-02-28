Many of these images will strike the viewer as dull or clichéd. A road through a forest, for example, is a tired subject for a photograph. The Road to Chailly, Forest of Fontainebleau (c. 1849) by Gustave Le Gray may not have been the first such picture, but it is early enough in the history of photography that its making and printing required innovation, even if the image looks to contemporary eyes less than spectacular.