A gasoline tanker truck exploded in flames early Monday, closing the Atlantic City Expressway in both directions for hours in Winslow Township, Camden County.
The highway remained closed as of 7:30 a.m. between Exits 31 and 33 in Winslow township. No injuries we reported.
Officials said the truck driver reported that he blew a tire about 1:30 a.m. while travelling in the eastbound lanes and pulled off the road, but sparks from the exposed rim apparently set the cargo on fire.
Fire Departments from around the area, including a foam truck from Atlantic City International Airport, responded to the blaze.
Commanders reported that the fire had been knocked down around 3:30 a.m. but the toll highway remained closed for hours afterward.
A second tanker truck was brought in to apparently off load any gasoline still in the damaged tanker.