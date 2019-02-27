By way of tweet, New Jersey Transit on Wednesday finally ended the mystery over when the Atlantic City Rail Line would resume service.
Trains will begin providing service again between Philadelphia and Atlantic City on May 24, just as the summer Shore season starts. Also coming back on line that day is the Princeton Dinky, the transit agency reported.
- After push by Gov. Murphy, NJ Transit will give a date by week’s end for Atlantic City rail line to resume service
- No heat, no mics, no chairs, no trains, no answers: Atlantic City rail passengers still stranded by NJ Transit
- Shore weatherman predicts stormy skies if NJ Transit doesn’t soon restart Atlantic City train line to Philly
The Atlantic City rail, which carries less than 2,000 people on a typical work day, has been out of service since September. Initially, NJ Transit officials said the line needed to be suspended to allow for the installation of Positive Train Control, a safety system that automatically ensures trains travel at a safe speed. Since then, though, officials have acknowledged that Atlantic City Line equipment and personnel were being diverted to North Jersey to bolster busier rail lines there.
The pause in service was initially supposed to last until January, but late last month NJ Transit announced the suspension would continue through the second quarter of the year, even though PTC installation on the railroad was complete.
In Cherry Hill, Wednesday evening, N.J. Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett confirmed the restarting of the line for later this year and said the schedule of the restarted train would be tweaked to better suit commuters along the line.
"We're finalizing the schedule," he said, before a public hearing in Cherry Hill, where several dozen people awaited. "We've had a lot of meetings with different employers."
The Atlantic City line stops at Absecon, Egg Harbor City, Hammonton, Atco, Lindenwold, Cherry Hill and Pennsauken before ending at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.
Corbett said the delay was a combination of factors, including scheduling, staffing and the installation of Positive Train Control safety measures.
He said they never considered scrapping the line altogether, and denied there was any bias against South Jersey, as many, including elected officials, have suggested.
"The South to me was below the Mason Dixon line," he said. "It's a system. No rail side of a transit agency makes money."
The Memorial Day Weekend date will help the summer season, but leaves shoulder tourism, including the popular Atlantic City Beer Festival at the end of march, on their own.
“It looks that way,” Corbett said.
Frustrated riders were not impressed by the Memorial Day weekend restart date. “It’s not good enough in any way, shape or form,” said Leah Madden, who commutes to University City from Lindenwold.
The process of getting PTC up and running did not require most other rail lines to be suspended, but it has wreaked havoc with schedules on the routes that provide service in and out of New York City. The need for vehicles and staff in the northern part of the state was a factor in keeping the Atlantic City Line, which has significantly fewer riders, out of service, officials have said.
The suspension and vague answers over when trains would run again enraged regular riders, who have been making do with bus service for months and led to criticism from state legislators, who saw in the seemingly indefinite suspension evidence that the southern part of the state was being neglected.
On Tuesday, Gov. Murphy ordered NJ Transit to give a firm date on when service would resume by the end of this week.