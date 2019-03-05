A suspended Catholic priest has been charged with raping a teenage girl at his former Roxborough parish and recording their sexual encounter five years ago.
According to court records, the Rev. Armand Garcia, most recently of St. Martin of Tours parish in the city’s Summerdale section, surrendered to Philadelphia police on Monday — nearly a year after the investigation into his conduct emerged into public view with a law enforcement search of his parish rectory.
Yet even a day after his arrest, details of his alleged crimes remained hazy.
A spokesman for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case, and court records detailing the basis for the charges were not available Tuesday afternoon.
Sources familiar with the investigation said the charges stemmed from Garcia’s relationship with a girl at Immaculate Heart parish in Roxborough, whom investigators believe he molested over a period of years, starting when she was about 16.
Garcia, now 49, allegedly offered the girl alcohol or marijuana before engaging in sexual contact with her in the parish rectory, his living quarters, and other locations, said those sources, who were not authorized to discuss the case publicly.
Although the specific count of rape with which he was charged Monday stems from an incident in August 2014, his accuser did not come forward until he had been transferred to St. Martin of Tours in Summerdale in 2017.
Garcia’s lawyer, William J. Brennan, said Tuesday that more details of his client’s relationship with the woman would come out in court.
“He’s been a priest for a long time, and is still a fully ordained Roman Catholic priest,” he said. “This is the only whiff of trouble that I’m aware of.”
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia, meanwhile, suspended Garcia the same day police raided his parish office a year ago.
Since then, he has lived in a private residence, with his ministry restricted and no access to a parish or a school, spokesman Kenneth Gavin said. Garcia’s name has been scrubbed from parish websites and that of the National Association of Filipino Priests, an organization for which he had served on its leadership council.
Parishioners at Immaculate Heart and St. Martin of Tours will be notified about his arrest at weekend Masses, Gavin said.
“These charges are serious and disturbing,” Gavin said in a statement. “The Archdiocese is cooperating fully with law enforcement regarding this matter and remains fervently committed to preventing child abuse.”
Garcia was ordained in 2005, two years after a damning report by a Philadelphia grand jury had accused dozens of current and former area priests of sexual misconduct with children.
Since then, he is at least the sixth priest whom Philadelphia authorities have charged with sexual impropriety. Only two of those cases have ended in sex crime convictions.
Brennan, who represented two of the other priests in trials that ended with deadlocked juries, said that experience should urge caution in rushing to judgment on his client.
“The allegations in those cases were very troubling, as is this one,” he said. “But in those cases, there weren’t convictions. We should all remember that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”
Garcia was released on a $250,000 bond Monday evening. He faces a preliminary hearing in March 14.