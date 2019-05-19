Archbishop Charles J. Chaput has approved a plan to merge four parishes in lower Northeast Philadelphia. Saint Adalbert Parish, Saint George Parish, and Mother of Divine Grace Parish will combine with Nativity B.V.M. Parish effective July 1.
The merger, announced Sunday, was attributed to demographic shifts in the Roman Catholic population and a high density of parishes in a small area. The archdiocese also cited declines in Mass attendance and the availability of priests to staff parishes.
Current parishioners will attend daily and Sunday Mass at the church of the newly formed parish at Nativity B.V.M. at 2535 E. Allegheny Ave. in the Port Richmond neighborhood. Services in Polish will continue to be held at Saint Adalbert Parish.
All churches will remain open and be maintained as a worship sites. At the discretion of the pastor, those churches can be used for weddings, funerals, and feast days, as well as traditional and ethnic devotions. Sunday Mass may also be celebrated at a worship site at the discretion of the pastor and the newly formed pastoral council, according to the archdiocese announcement.