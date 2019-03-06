Staying in the boys’ bracket, Pottsgrove, who lost to eventual champion Sun Valley in the semifinals, can go 2-0 in the postseason against Holy Ghost Prep if they find each other in the second round. The Falcons have to pass District 2 top seed Abington Heights first, which goes into the tournament on a 20-game win streak, 12 of which have been decided by 20 points or more.