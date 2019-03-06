The Sun Valley boys’ basketball team alternated between coaches from 2005 to 2014, went 32-167 and opted for change in the offseason. After going 18-48 in new coach Steve Maloney’s first three years, the team needed a spark. Vinny DeAngelo provided it. Last season, DeAngelo put up 22.7 points per-game, scored his 1,000th point and helped lead the Vanguards to their first PIAA state playoff appearance since 1990. Now, Sun Valley is the top seed in the Class 5A playoffs and will play Garden Spot.
In the girls’ bracket, after falling five times in championship games during her career, Abby Walheim led Villa Maria over Mount St. Joseph for the fourth time this season, including the District 1 5A title game. They defend their top seed against Elizabethtown. The Hurricanes and Magic can meet each other for a fifth time this season -- in the championship.
Staying in the girls’ bracket, District 12 top seed Archbishop Carroll plays Spring Grove as winners of 15 straight and claiming a district title in which Erin Sweeney dropped 33 points against Mastery North.
Both Archbishop Wood programs play in the first round. Rahsool Diggins’ monster performance in the District 12 Class 5A championship secured a top seed for the boys, who face Holy Ghost Prep. The girls come in as the third seed and play Springfield Delco.
Back to the boys’ side, it took two overtimes for Penncrest to be eliminated by West Chester Rustin in the District 1 Class 5A quarterfinals. The Lions play Wallenpaupack in the first round.
Staying in the boys’ bracket, Pottsgrove, who lost to eventual champion Sun Valley in the semifinals, can go 2-0 in the postseason against Holy Ghost Prep if they find each other in the second round. The Falcons have to pass District 2 top seed Abington Heights first, which goes into the tournament on a 20-game win streak, 12 of which have been decided by 20 points or more.
Both Mastery North programs will see first-round action as the second seed. The boys’ team fell victim to Archbishop Wood in the District 12 Class 5A championship. The girls have lost to Palumbo in the Catholic League final and Archbishop Carroll in the District 12 final. Both programs can meet Archbishop Wood in the semifinals.
For the boys, Frankford, whick went an even 13-13 on the season, take on Crestwood, who is the second seed in District 2.
Switching over to the girls’ bracket, Palumbo will play Twin Valley.
Radnor will have a tough first round match-up against District 11 top-seeded Southern Lehigh. The Spartans go into the tournament having won their fourth consecutive district title and are winners of 18 straight games.
On the boys’ side, West Chester East, which lost by 11 in the District 1 Class 5A championship to Sun Valley after being down just a point going into the fourth, plays Archbishop Ryan.
For the girls, West Chester Henderson play District 3 second seed Gettysburg, which is 12-1 in games in which they allow fewer than 40 points.
Staying in the girls’ bracket, Pope John Paul II meets District 3 champion Palmyra, which mounted a second-half comeback and won the title as a No. 12 seed.
All boys games are on Friday. Girls are on Saturday.