If your soil stays in a ball and the weather refuses to cooperate, take the time to grab some catalogs or go online and make some lists. Then cull, cull, and cull again. Statistics show that you really only need one-tenth of what’s on your initial list. So go through last year’s seeds, or, better yet, get together with neighbors and friends to order seeds together. Bulk buying keeps the cost down and gives you more variety than your lone purse can handle.