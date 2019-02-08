Exhibits will examine the role that faith played in the lives of pivotal figures such as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Dorothy Day, and William Penn. Visitors will be given a hand-held baton (called a lamp) that will help them interact with exhibits. The digital record of their visit will be used to create personal websites reflecting their interests and to suggest purchases at the gift store. Local Projects, a firm that spearheaded the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York, is overseeing the center’s exhibits and visitor experience. Building design is by JacobsWyper Architects.