Brianna Rossi, 13, concentrated on tying a square knot as one of the requirements in her quest to earn the scout rank of Tenderfoot and its accompanying badge. To do that, scouts must show that they have the skills required for camp outings. They must be able to help pitch a tent, prepare meals, demonstrate proper use of a knife, saw and ax, administer simple First Aid, properly fold a U.S. flag, and have the physical ability to do a series of exercises, including push-ups and sit-ups.