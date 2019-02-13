About one-quarter of U.S. homes now boast a smart speaker such as Amazon Echo — host for its Alexa voice assistant — or Google Home, and most of these devices were purchased in the last year or so, according to a 2018 report by Nielsen. And while the global tally of voice assistants is expected to triple to a whopping 8 billion by 2023, a separate report found, schools are just beginning to grasp the possibilities of this new technology.