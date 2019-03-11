The imam, who preaches in Arabic, speaks limited English and is known for his skill in reciting the Quran, has spoken at several area mosques but is not currently employed by any one, said Calvin Shuja Moore, director of Masjid Al-Jamia in West Philadelphia. The imam, who has an Egyptian background, served at that mosque for 10 years before he was let go about three years ago, Moore said. While serving in West Philadelphia, Abouhatab did not make “any kind of controversial statements,” Moore said, but he was “a little political” and that is one reason is he no longer there. The imam was let go primarily because mosque officials wanted him to teach more in the mosque’s community and perform other duties in addition to preaching, but Abouhatab declined, according to Moore.