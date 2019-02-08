Dogs adoption fees have been waived at the Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia shelter because the facility has been designated as full, the city-contracted agency said Thursday.
Ordinarily, adoption fees range from $16 to $100, depending on the dog’s age. Adoption hours are from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the facility at 111 W. Hunting Park Ave.
More adoption information, including pictures and descriptions of available dogs are at http://www.acctphilly.org/adopt/available/dogs/.