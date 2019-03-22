The Philadelphia chapter of AAII, the American Association of Individual Investors, will host Christine Benz, director of personal finance at Morningstar, on Tuesday, March 26 at Bryn Mawr College.
Registration starts at 6:00 p.m. and the program starts at 7:00 p.m., at Bryn Mawr College Park Science Center, lecture hall 25, in Bryn Mawr, 19010.
The event is open to the public. To register online for AAII Philadelphia’s March 26 meeting, visit the local chapter’s website: www.AAIIPhiladelphiaChapter.org. Registration at the door is also available. The cost is $17 per person.
Benz will discuss the “bucket strategy” for retirement portfolio planning, or building a portfolio based on expected withdrawals. She will answer questions such as: How much can you withdraw each year, and where should you withdraw it from? How do you maintain a bucket system on an ongoing basis, and what happens if your portfolio consists of multiple silos— taxable accounts, traditional IRA, taxable, and Roth IRA.
Morningstar’s Benz will discuss the benefits and challenges this strategy offers, as well as results of some “stress tests” she conducted of her model bucket portfolios on Morningstar.com.