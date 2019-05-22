To understand how we got here, we have to go back to 2014, right before the exact same ballot question was being considered in City Council. Advocates, workers, and unions in Philadelphia had just started battling for a $15 minimum wage. Organizers with the Socialist Alternative, a national organization that helped elect Seattle Councilperson Kshama Sawant, a champion of a $15-an-hour minimum wage when it was still a radical idea, teamed up with the union SEIU, which was organizing fast-food workers and promoting the “Fight for $15” campaign. Throughout 2014 and 2015, the organizers held rallies and strikes and put pressure on City Council to challenge Harrisburg on minimum-wage law.