But he had not forgotten. There were tickets to see Annie at the Walnut Street Theatre — a nod to Maggie’s stint in the title role in the fifth grade. Maggie was delighted by their evening out, and after walking home in the freezing cold weather and snow, she was content to be in for the night. “We have to walk Niko,” Patrick told her. So on went her snow boots and ski coat and off they went to Washington Square Park. Using his physical environment as metaphor, Patrick knelt in front of the Eternal Flame and asked Maggie to marry him.