Chip invited her to drinks at the Franklin Bar. “We had two old-fashioneds over four hours, and we talked and talked and talked,” Elizabeth said. They walked out into a snowfall that would have been perfectly magical if Chip, who had been away from winter for five years, had anything close to appropriate cold-weather attire. “He took an Uber the three blocks to his apartment, and I teased him incessantly,” said Elizabeth, who then lived in Old City.