He and Bridget talked a lot that night, mostly about the countries they had lived in — Matthew was in Munich, Germany, for a year — and the challenges of learning new languages, their idioms and how those expressions say so much about their cultures. By the night’s end, they had plans to meet for coffee. From then on, Matthew and Bridget would regularly meet in the library, or for Thai, for more conversation about their families, homelands, politics, and the ways that, in both literature and math, things aren’t always as they appear.