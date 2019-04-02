A few days later at Daniel’s suggestion, they met up at the Granite Run Mall between his classes. “We got a couple of slices or something. We walked around, we went into some stores,” he said. “I remember just having a really good time with her, and her actually enjoying my dry sense of humor, and feeding off of it, and adding to my jokes. … As boring as that mall was, all I could think about in the rest of my classes was how much fun we had.”