So on an early evening in January 2015, Alexandra took the PATH train from Manhattan to the New Jersey gathering and a painfully halting attempt at conversation with Mr. Casual Setup. He answered all the getting-to-know-you questions she asked about his work and hobbies but did not ask her a single question in return. “I had to say things like, ‘In case you’re wondering, I work in education,’ ” remembered Alexandra, who grew up in Glenside and who had recently learned she and her cofounder would be on Forbes’ 2015 30 under 30 list. She was silently planning to take the next train back home when a third person walked up: Nick.