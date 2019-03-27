It was past 11:30 p.m. when Alexa’s Aunt Chastity suggested the group take their photo by the padded leather wall where everyone has their social media moment at Catch. As the group stepped down, Frank asked Alexa to stay for a few more shots of just the two of them. This was even stranger than his not wanting to sit by or talk to her all night. “You never want to get your picture taken!” Alexa exclaimed.